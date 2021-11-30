Passengers arrive at Changi Airport. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore tightens testing for all travellers amid Omicron concerns
- Travellers must test negative for Covid-19 within two days of their departure, and will also have to take a PCR test on arrival in Singapore
- The government will also halt introducing new quarantine-free travel arrangements and relaxing social distancing measures, health minister Ong Ye Kung said
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Passengers arrive at Changi Airport. File photo: Reuters