The Indonesians diving for gold from the ancient Sriwijaya Kingdom

  • Palembang is believed to be the modern centre of what was once the Sriwijaya Kingdom – a Malay Buddhist empire in the 7th to the 12th century
  • Relics ranging from Chinese coins to bronze statues to ceramics have been found in the Musi River

Aisyah LlewellynHafidz Trijatnika
Aisyah Llewellyn and Hafidz Trijatnika

Updated: 10:25am, 3 Dec, 2021

Diver and collector Asmadi shows off some items from his gold ring collection. Photo: Hafidz Trijatnika
