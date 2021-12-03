Diver and collector Asmadi shows off some items from his gold ring collection. Photo: Hafidz Trijatnika
The Indonesians diving for gold from the ancient Sriwijaya Kingdom
- Palembang is believed to be the modern centre of what was once the Sriwijaya Kingdom – a Malay Buddhist empire in the 7th to the 12th century
- Relics ranging from Chinese coins to bronze statues to ceramics have been found in the Musi River
Topic | Indonesia
Diver and collector Asmadi shows off some items from his gold ring collection. Photo: Hafidz Trijatnika