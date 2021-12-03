Travellers arrive at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Omicron: Malaysia calls for ‘vigilance and calm’ after finding first case linked to new Covid-19 variant
- The health minister said the infection was detected after authorities conducted genomic tests of samples from 74 recent positive cases found at Kuala Lumpur airport
- The fully vaccinated South African national, 19, was discharged after showing no symptoms during a 10-day quarantine period
