Novia Widyasari, 23, was found dead next to her father’s grave on Thursday after apparently poisoning herself. Photo: Twitter
Indonesian woman’s death after alleged rape and abortion fuels calls for tough laws against sexual violence, police reform
- Novia Widyasari’s death caused online outrage and calls for justice, while her policeman boyfriend was arrested for being involved in an abortion
- Activists say there is a state of emergency over violence against women in Indonesia, calling on lawmakers to pass a long-awaited sexual violence eradication bill
