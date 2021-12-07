A makeshift marquee dedicated to Covid-19 is set up for the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, eastern India. Photo: EPA
Omicron: rich Indians head to Dubai, US, UK for booster shots as New Delhi remains unconvinced about the science

  • The Indian government is under pressure to introduce booster vaccinations amid fears Omicron could spark a similar wave to the Delta variant
  • But with less than half of the population double-jabbed, New Delhi is reticent, citing a lack of scientific evidence. Still, the rich have an escape route

Neeta Lal
Updated: 4:15pm, 7 Dec, 2021

