A makeshift marquee dedicated to Covid-19 is set up for the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, eastern India. Photo: EPA
Omicron: rich Indians head to Dubai, US, UK for booster shots as New Delhi remains unconvinced about the science
- The Indian government is under pressure to introduce booster vaccinations amid fears Omicron could spark a similar wave to the Delta variant
- But with less than half of the population double-jabbed, New Delhi is reticent, citing a lack of scientific evidence. Still, the rich have an escape route
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A makeshift marquee dedicated to Covid-19 is set up for the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, eastern India. Photo: EPA