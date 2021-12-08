A photo taken on April 11, 2020, shows Aso Ohashi bridge under reconstruction in the Kumamoto prefecture village of Minamiaso in southwestern Japan, which was brought down by a massive earthquake-triggered landslide in 2016. Photo: Kyodo
String of earthquakes in Japan raises fears ‘the Big One’ is about to hit
- Tremors in Tokyo, at the foot of Mount Fuji, and more than 200 in the Tokara Islands in recent weeks prompt concerns a rupture of the Nankai Trough may be imminent
- Experts call for calm, saying the risk of a Fukushima-like disaster has not grown – but admit that major seismic events often occur with little or no warning
Topic | Earthquakes
A photo taken on April 11, 2020, shows Aso Ohashi bridge under reconstruction in the Kumamoto prefecture village of Minamiaso in southwestern Japan, which was brought down by a massive earthquake-triggered landslide in 2016. Photo: Kyodo