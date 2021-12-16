Visitors watch as decommissioning work at the Fukushima power plant takes place on November 15, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan
Japan’s Fukushima water set to be dumped as critics attack ‘flawed’ Tepco report

  • Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant’s operator says its move to dispose some 1.23 million tons of treated radioactive water will have ‘minimal’ impact on public health
  • But Greenpeace says Tepco’s scientific analysis is lacking in multiple areas, including an assessment of how the water will affect the wider Asia-Pacific region

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:30pm, 16 Dec, 2021

