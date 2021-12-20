A man sits on the bonnet of a car as he waits to be evacuated by a rescue team in Shah Alam, Selangor, on December 20 after Malaysia experienced some of its worst flooding in years. Photo: AFP
Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government under fire over slow response to worst floods in recent memory
- At least 10 people have died and tens of thousands are displaced after the heaviest flooding in years hit Selangor, the country’s most industrialised region
- Public anger mounted after coalition partners Bersatu and Umno continued with their annual meetings while volunteers stepped in to rescue affected people
A man sits on the bonnet of a car as he waits to be evacuated by a rescue team in Shah Alam, Selangor, on December 20 after Malaysia experienced some of its worst flooding in years. Photo: AFP