Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a selfie while inspecting the typhoon-devastated island of Bohol - a key battleground state. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a selfie while inspecting the typhoon-devastated island of Bohol - a key battleground state. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

As Philippines mops up from Typhoon Rai, government response could become an election issue

  • President Rodrigo Duterte, who rose to prominence after Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, gave little warning beforehand and told jokes while visiting hard-hit Cebu province
  • Analysts say the massive damage and response of candidates could sway voters in the May 2022 presidential election

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 10:50pm, 21 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a selfie while inspecting the typhoon-devastated island of Bohol - a key battleground state. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a selfie while inspecting the typhoon-devastated island of Bohol - a key battleground state. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE