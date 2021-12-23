A man dressed as Santa Claus offers hand sanitiser to pupils at a school in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: India braces for third wave as Omicron fears cancel Christmas in New Delhi
- Officials say they are ready for a surge in cases given Omicron’s seemingly milder symptoms when compared to the deadly Delta variant
- But millions in India remain unvaccinated – and an alarming new study suggests protection may be waning even for those who’ve received two doses of Covishield
