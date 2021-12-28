A health care worker prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Indonesian man’s claim of 16 vaccine shots spotlights hesitancy problem as many refuse to roll up sleeves
- The man in Sulawesi, who claimed to be double-jabbed, said he was paid US$7-US$56 for each of the 14 vaccine shots he received on behalf of others.
- Less than 50 per cent of the population have been double jabbed, and observers say vaccine hesitancy and an anti-vaccine mentality are widespread in the country
