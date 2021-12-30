A Singapore Airlines plane waits to depart at Changi International Airport. Photo: AFP
Beijing 2022 Olympics: Singapore to serve as aviation hub for athletes, delegates
- Singapore Airlines will operate daily flights for Singaporean and foreign athletes and officials from January 21 to March 16
- The announcement came as Singapore officials signed 14 new deals with largest trade partner China, from the areas of finance to cooperation in green development
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
