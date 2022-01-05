A Covid-19 testing facility in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
As Covid-19 cases rise in Japan, anger grows in Okinawa at US military personnel

  • The prefecture is mulling emergency measures as the Omicron variant is fuelling a sixth wave of Covid-19 infections
  • With many new cases linked to personnel at US bases, Okinawa’s governor has requested that the US military confine its troops until the outbreak is contained

Julian Ryall
Updated: 4:48pm, 5 Jan, 2022

