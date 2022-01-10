Children ride bikes along the Helix Bridge with a view of the financial business district in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore calms parents’ fears over child vaccinations, says Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA Covid-19 jab will help defend against Omicron
- Jabs for children aged five to 11 are being rolled out with 46 per cent of vaccinated adults getting boosters
- 7 in 10 people who died from Covid-19 in 2020 were not fully jabbed; small sample size for fully-jabbed shows most deaths among those who took China-made shots
