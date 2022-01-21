Travellers at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore eases travel restrictions despite expecting ‘significant wave’ of Omicron cases, predicting up to 15,000 a day

  • Reduction in isolation period for the fully vaccinated among eased measures, as officials shift focus away from headline infection numbers. But social-distancing measures will stay through Lunar New Year
  • News comes as health minister Ong Ye Kung suggests a tiny percentage of anti-vaxxers in the country are ‘free-riding’ on the goodwill of others

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 6:09pm, 21 Jan, 2022

