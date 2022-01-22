Residents walk in a flooded street in Kampung Semangat, Kuantan. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia’s floods expose depth of government’s inability to handle climate change
- Torrential rains in the east coast led to a record death toll of at least 54, the displacement of some 120,000 people and losses of US$1.5 billion
- Analysts say the lack of a crisis management system, political incompetency, partisanship and issues such as illegal logging show Malaysia is far from ready to address the effects of climate change
Topic | Malaysia
