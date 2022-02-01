Indian police detain an activist from the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a demonstration in New Delhi on Monday. It demanded justice for a Hindu girl who it is claimed died by suicide in Tamil Nadu state after coming under pressure to become a Christian. Photo: AFP
Indian police detain an activist from the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a demonstration in New Delhi on Monday. It demanded justice for a Hindu girl who it is claimed died by suicide in Tamil Nadu state after coming under pressure to become a Christian. Photo: AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

In India, Hindu teen’s death amid ‘forced’ Christian conversion sparks uproar

  • Lavanya Muruganantham, in Tamil Nadu, was 17 when she died; a social media video of her suggests she was being pressured to become Christian
  • She is said to have complained to police last month that her Christian school gave her too many chores; over 50 people are being questioned

Topic |   India
Vasudevan Sridharan
Vasudevan Sridharan

Updated: 8:19pm, 1 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian police detain an activist from the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a demonstration in New Delhi on Monday. It demanded justice for a Hindu girl who it is claimed died by suicide in Tamil Nadu state after coming under pressure to become a Christian. Photo: AFP
Indian police detain an activist from the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a demonstration in New Delhi on Monday. It demanded justice for a Hindu girl who it is claimed died by suicide in Tamil Nadu state after coming under pressure to become a Christian. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE