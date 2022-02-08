Tourists at a beach in Canggu, Bali. Photo: EPA
Indonesia
Coronavirus: as Omicron spikes in Indonesia, is Bali reopening to foreign tourists too soon?

  • A third wave of infections is sweeping the nation, but Jakarta is sticking to its decision to reopen the resort island, likening it to a pilot scheme in living with the virus
  • Despite Bali’s high vaccination rates, and Omicron’s low hospitalisation rates, some experts say the move is high risk. Tourism figures argue there is no perfect time

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 7:51pm, 8 Feb, 2022

