Motorists wait at a traffic light in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
Motorists wait at a traffic light in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Malaysians question Muhyiddin’s plan to reopen borders amid Omicron surge

  • National Recovery Council head’s recommendation to fully reopen to international tourists by March raises eyebrows just a day after minister warned of a surge in infections
  • Some experts warn the move prioritises the economy over public health, while sceptical members of the public suggest a political motive

Topic |   Malaysia
Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 8:27am, 9 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Motorists wait at a traffic light in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
Motorists wait at a traffic light in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE