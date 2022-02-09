Buyers gather at a fish auction in Japan. Radioactive black rockfish 14 times the safe limit for human consumption were caught last month near Fukushima nuclear plant, leading to Japan suspending shipments. File photo: Bloomberg
Radioactive rockfish caught near Fukushima nuclear plant prompts Japan to suspend shipments
- Radiation in recent catch 14 times safe level for humans; adds to concerns there is still contamination more than a decade after the 2011 meltdown
- News of the discovery coincides with Taiwan relaxing its ban on imports of agricultural products from areas of Japan affected by the disaster
Topic | China-Japan relations
