General view of Hong Kong International Airport with many flights being cancelled. Photo: SCMP/ Dickson Lee
Hongkongers rue cost – and irony – of ‘washouts’ to return to Covid-zero city battling wave of local Omicron infections
- Flight bans have forced people to detour to countries like Fiji, Singapore and Malaysia for a period of time before returning Hong Kong
- Of late, online communities trading travel tips have faced toxic criticism over the choice of Singapore as a pitstop
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
