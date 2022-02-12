General view of Hong Kong International Airport with many flights being cancelled. Photo: SCMP/ Dickson Lee
Hongkongers rue cost – and irony – of ‘washouts’ to return to Covid-zero city battling wave of local Omicron infections

  • Flight bans have forced people to detour to countries like Fiji, Singapore and Malaysia for a period of time before returning Hong Kong
  • Of late, online communities trading travel tips have faced toxic criticism over the choice of Singapore as a pitstop

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 4:33pm, 12 Feb, 2022

