Coronavirus: Singapore adds Hong Kong to ‘vaccinated travel lane’ list, as officials say Omicron surge ‘within expectations’
- The news came as authorities in the city state said they were looking to streamline safe-distancing measures ahead of a full reopening once Omicron subsides
- Singapore has registered 191,882 infections over the past 28 days, but its health minister said the daily caseload was in line with scientists’ projections
Travellers look at flight information in the departure hall of Singapore’s Changi International Airport. Photo: AFP