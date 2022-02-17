People relax in Singapore’s financial district. Photo: AFP
People relax in Singapore’s financial district. Photo: AFP
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: what Singapore’s home test kits can teach Hong Kong about the ART of war on Covid-19

  • The city state has a special weapon in its fight against the coronavirus: cheap and readily available rapid antigen tests that mean Covid sufferers can isolate at home
  • From the US to Australia, various places are turning to home tests to battle outbreaks of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Could they hold the key for Hong Kong too?

Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 5:02pm, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People relax in Singapore’s financial district. Photo: AFP
People relax in Singapore’s financial district. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE