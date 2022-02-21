People queue up to receive doses of the BioNTech vaccine at Wong Tai Sin Temple Square. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Get vaccinated for yourselves and loved ones, tak mm tak?’: Singapore’s Ho Ching urges Hong Kong’s elderly to get vaccinated amid Omicron surge
- The wife of Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong has urged seniors in Hong Kong to set aside distrust of the authorities as a fifth wave of infections sweeps the city
- Vaccination hesitancy among seniors has dragged on Hong Kong’s aim of having at least 90 per cent of its eligible population inoculated from the coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People queue up to receive doses of the BioNTech vaccine at Wong Tai Sin Temple Square. Photo: Dickson Lee