People queue up to receive doses of the BioNTech vaccine at Wong Tai Sin Temple Square. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Get vaccinated for yourselves and loved ones, tak mm tak?’: Singapore’s Ho Ching urges Hong Kong’s elderly to get vaccinated amid Omicron surge

  • The wife of Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong has urged seniors in Hong Kong to set aside distrust of the authorities as a fifth wave of infections sweeps the city
  • Vaccination hesitancy among seniors has dragged on Hong Kong’s aim of having at least 90 per cent of its eligible population inoculated from the coronavirus

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 4:10pm, 21 Feb, 2022

