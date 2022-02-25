A notice warning people not to gather in groups larger than five to help stop the spread of Covid-19 is displayed in Singapore on February 18, 2022. Photo/AFP
‘Let me get Covid, please’: Shifting views of virus in Singapore prompts expert to warn against actively seeking out infection
- An Omicron surge in Singapore means almost half of the country’s 642,605 infections have occurred within the past 28 days
- In the highly-vaccinated and boosted nation, attitudes towards Covid have become more relaxed – but danger remains for the unvaccinated, experts say
