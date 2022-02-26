Bree Crocket, of the Spot centre in Hong Kong, hosts an online session. Photo: Ruth Ansari
Bree Crocket, of the Spot centre in Hong Kong, hosts an online session. Photo: Ruth Ansari
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

From Hong Kong to Malaysia and India, how online learning failed special needs students during the Covid-19 pandemic

  • Children with learning difficulties were disadvantaged before Covid, but with schools closed the gap is widening. ‘They are the real losers of the pandemic,’ educators warn
  • Many with ADHD and autism lost hard-won gains when learning went online. Therapists, meanwhile, have been swamped by a new wave of problems, including anxiety

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok XinghuiAmrit DhillonRaissa RoblesUshar Daniele
Kok Xinghui Amrit Dhillon Raissa Robles and Ushar Daniele

Updated: 11:49am, 26 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bree Crocket, of the Spot centre in Hong Kong, hosts an online session. Photo: Ruth Ansari
Bree Crocket, of the Spot centre in Hong Kong, hosts an online session. Photo: Ruth Ansari
READ FULL ARTICLE