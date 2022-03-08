A worker sorts through plactic waste to recycle in the suburbs of Kuala Lumpur in May 2014. Photo: AFP
Landmark treaty against plastic pollution struck at UN assembly, Asia continues to battle with plastic pollutions
- Currently, around 80 per cent of global ocean plastic comes from Asian rivers
- The treaty focuses on recycling single-use plastic, but to have meaningful impact it will have to grapple with restricting their production
Topic | Environment
