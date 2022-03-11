People walk along the link bridge to a terminal at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo/ AFP
People walk along the link bridge to a terminal at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo/ AFP
Hong Kong exodus pushes Singapore’s monthly foreign visitor arrivals from city to 2-year high

  • The number of foreigners entering Singapore from Hong Kong was 1,790 in February, almost double January’s figure, and the highest since April 2020
  • Hong Kong’s chaotic handling of pandemic has led to many seeking boltholes to escape mass testing and family separation when children test positive for Covid-19

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 1:29pm, 11 Mar, 2022

