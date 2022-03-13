Activists hold a rally in Scotland as part of the International Day of Women’s Climate Action, organised by the Women’s Climate Strike, to protest the disproportionate impacts of climate disruption on women. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire/dpa
Climate action needs more female leaders in Asia, UN Women specialist says
- Sarah Knibbs, UN women’s deputy regional director, called on Asian countries to have more women engaged in leadership and policymaking focused on climate change
- She said that there are “concerning trends and backlash on women rights”, noting that advocating for women and girls’ rights in Afghanistan and Myanmar remain a priority
