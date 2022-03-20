A placard in front of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila, the Philippines. Photo: Getty Images
Is Catholic Philippines ready to decriminalise abortion? Its next president is about to decide

  • In the deeply religious nation, abortion is a taboo, a crime and a sin. Yet hundreds of thousands of unsafe procedures happen every year, with sometimes horrific results
  • Campaigners say decriminalising it could both save lives and cut the number of unwanted pregnancies. What’s more, presidential candidates are beginning to listen

Geela Garcia

Updated: 8:30am, 20 Mar, 2022

