A prison in Denpasar, Bali. Over half of Indonesian inmates are locked up on drug charges. Photo: AP
Caged like chickens: Indonesia’s rural treatments for drug abusers in spotlight
- The discovery of dozens of detainees locked up in an official’s backyard has shocked Indonesia, where drugs are viewed as a scourge
- Even as activists and observers say the case highlights the need for Indonesia to reform its drug laws, some villagers say they back the controversial practice
Topic | Indonesia
A prison in Denpasar, Bali. Over half of Indonesian inmates are locked up on drug charges. Photo: AP