A prison in Denpasar, Bali. Over half of Indonesian inmates are locked up on drug charges. Photo: AP
A prison in Denpasar, Bali. Over half of Indonesian inmates are locked up on drug charges. Photo: AP
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Caged like chickens: Indonesia’s rural treatments for drug abusers in spotlight

  • The discovery of dozens of detainees locked up in an official’s backyard has shocked Indonesia, where drugs are viewed as a scourge
  • Even as activists and observers say the case highlights the need for Indonesia to reform its drug laws, some villagers say they back the controversial practice

Topic |   Indonesia
Aisyah LlewellynAhmad Rafii
Aisyah Llewellyn and Ahmad Rafii

Updated: 1:00pm, 20 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A prison in Denpasar, Bali. Over half of Indonesian inmates are locked up on drug charges. Photo: AP
A prison in Denpasar, Bali. Over half of Indonesian inmates are locked up on drug charges. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE