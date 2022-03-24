People pass by the control tower in Changi Airport. From March 31, Singapore will allow all fully-vaccinated travellers to enter quarantine-free. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s ‘decisive’ living with Covid-19 move – here’s all you need to know
- From masks off outdoors to no on-arrival testing for vaccinated travellers, Singapore from next week will ease or ditch a slew of pandemic-era curbs
- Alcohol can be served after 10.30pm again and live performances are set to make a return – but not all workers will be as excited about a return to the office
