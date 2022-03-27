Rofwiel, 14, lights a cigarette at his tenement in Tondo, the Philippines. Photo: Geela Garcia
Banning public smoking indoors in the Philippines: could it help 17 million people kick the habit?
- A bill to ban almost all public smoking indoors is currently before Congress in the Philippines, where 110,000 people die from smoking-related diseases each year
- Advocates say education is as important as legislation, however – and emphasise the role that smokers’ communities can play in their rehabilitation
Topic | The Philippines
