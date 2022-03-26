An Indian sadhu smokes inside his tent at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad. Photo: AFP
An Indian sadhu smokes inside his tent at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Can big smoking India aim for ‘tobacco endgame’ with higher tax rather than an outright ban?

  • The country has made large strides in reducing consumption of tobacco. However, it is still used by 275 million people and as society liberalises more women are smoking
  • Previous rules have suffered from lax enforcement - and it may find cheaper, filterless ‘bidis’ and chewing tobacco are harder to stub out than traditional cigarettes

Topic |   Smoking and vaping
Penny MacRae

Updated: 3:00pm, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian sadhu smokes inside his tent at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad. Photo: AFP
An Indian sadhu smokes inside his tent at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE