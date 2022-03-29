Patrons enjoy their drinks at bars along Boat Quay in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Joy, free beer, parties: Singapore lifts Covid-era rules, but many will keep masks on outdoors

  • Some residents counted down to midnight to welcome the lifting of outdoor masking, while restaurants have reported an increase in bookings now that groups of 10 are allowed to gather
  • But even as Singaporeans cheer the easing of two years of harsh restrictions, many say they’ll still err on the side of caution in places with large crowds

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 5:49pm, 29 Mar, 2022

