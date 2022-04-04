Southeast Asia’s Malaysia has around 5,000km of coastline. File photo: Eastern & Oriental Hotel, Penang
Malaysia has one of Asia’s longest coastlines. So why the obsession with artificial islands affecting environment and fisherfolk?

  • Despite having around 5,000km of coast, Malaysia has several reclamation projects including Maharani Energy Gateway near Johor’s town of Muar
  • Environmentalists, analysts, opposition politicians question wealthy backers’ transparency and why new energy storage facility is needed at all

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 8:30am, 4 Apr, 2022

