The village of Kampung Kaloi in the state of Kelantan, Peninsular Malaysia. Photo Yao-Hua Law
Malaysia
For Malaysia’s Orang Asli villagers, forest-clearing for plantations is devastating their way of life

  • Authorities have supported forest plantations as a source of sustainable timber supply, but increasingly need to deal with non-compliant planters
  • Indigenous villagers in Kelantan state say they are deprived of what they need for their daily lives and are seeking to defend their customary land rights

Yao-Hua Law
Updated: 8:30am, 25 Apr, 2022

