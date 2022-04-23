A still from the music-video project ‘Mental Sound’ by Vietnamese rapper Avocat. Photo: YouTube
Fighting suicide: With TikTok and self-help groups, Vietnam’s youth defy taboos on tackling mental health issues
- A recent spate of youth suicides has prompted a wave of activism among Vietnam’s Gen Z, who battle anxiety, depression and loneliness
- Pandemic pressures have added to underlying issues, as activists call for more resources and help for overworked social workers
Topic | Vietnam
A still from the music-video project ‘Mental Sound’ by Vietnamese rapper Avocat. Photo: YouTube