A still from the music-video project ‘Mental Sound’ by Vietnamese rapper Avocat. Photo: YouTube
Vietnam
Fighting suicide: With TikTok and self-help groups, Vietnam’s youth defy taboos on tackling mental health issues

  • A recent spate of youth suicides has prompted a wave of activism among Vietnam’s Gen Z, who battle anxiety, depression and loneliness
  • Pandemic pressures have added to underlying issues, as activists call for more resources and help for overworked social workers

Sen Nguyen
Updated: 3:00pm, 23 Apr, 2022

