Customers at a restaurant in Robertson Quay in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore returns to ‘almost normal’ life with free social gatherings, less scanning, no travel tests
- From April 25, all residents can gather in large groups and stop using the TraceTogether app at most places in the city state, which also axed pre-departure Covid tests
- The unvaccinated however still won’t be able to visit nightclubs or dine out, while Singapore’s 200,000 migrant workers continue facing restrictions to their freedom
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
