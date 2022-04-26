Customers at a restaurant in Robertson Quay in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore returns to ‘almost normal’ life with free social gatherings, less scanning, no travel tests

  • From April 25, all residents can gather in large groups and stop using the TraceTogether app at most places in the city state, which also axed pre-departure Covid tests
  • The unvaccinated however still won’t be able to visit nightclubs or dine out, while Singapore’s 200,000 migrant workers continue facing restrictions to their freedom

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:00am, 26 Apr, 2022

