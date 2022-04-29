A man cools off under a public water tap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday as a severe heat wave sweeps the country. Photo: AP
India’s extreme heatwave leaves outdoor workers sweltering – as its sends the price of lemons through the roof
- The heatwave burning up large swathes of India began last month in the north of the country, but has now engulfed the south and other regions too
- Landfills are on fire, children are being sent home from school, the price of lemons has more than tripled – and one state has been hit with a beer shortage
