According to the FAO, 1.3 billion tonnes of food are wasted every year around the globe. File photo: Getty Images
India
Indian scientist who turned to dumpster diving invents app to reduce food waste

  • Nosh lets users track food purchases and expiry dates, and shares recipes for items that will soon go bad
  • Since February 2021, the app has saved 272,000 food items, mitigating the equivalent of 138 tonnes of carbon emissions

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 12:00pm, 2 May, 2022

