With reopening, Japan’s tourist authorities anticipate a rapid recovery in arrivals to the country, and have an ambitious target of 60 million arrivals by 2030. By June, the country is expected to double daily arrivals to 20,000. The government had tightened quarantine to Japanese people returning to the country after the omicron variant was found, but is easing restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Japan expected reopen to tourists by July, may scrap tests for vaccinated visitors
- Japan is expected to double the number of people permitted into the country per day to 20,000 in June, may lift ban on foreign tourists the following month
- Infection numbers have stabilised to about 50,000 daily cases, while bars and restaurants have recently been allowed to fully reopen after two years
