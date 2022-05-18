Kim Jong-un wears a face mask as he announces the country’s first acknowledged Covid-19 cases on May 12, 2022. Photo: KRT via AP
Will Kim Jong-un look to China to battle North Korea’s ‘explosive’ Covid-19 spread?
- Even as the nation of 26 million unvaccinated people faces a collapse of its healthcare system, Kim has rebuffed offers of help from South Korea and the UN
- But amid reports it has picked up Chinese medical aid, analysts warn Kim may view the crisis as a chance to ‘retain authority and power’ or circumvent sanctions and boost his nuclear programme
Kim Jong-un wears a face mask as he announces the country’s first acknowledged Covid-19 cases on May 12, 2022. Photo: KRT via AP