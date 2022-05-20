Indonesia reports a possible 18 cases of severe hepatitis in children, seven of whom have died. The global outbreak has reached Malaysia and Singapore in Southeast Asia, where cases have begun to appear in recent weeks. Some children with confirmed cases of acute hepatitis have had to have liver transplants, while others have died. The cause of the current outbreak is still being investigated by the World Health Organisation. Photo: Shutterstock
In Indonesia, doctors urge parents to be ‘alert’ as authorities review child hepatitis cases
- Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in Southeast Asia add their cases of severe hepatitis in children to those of at least 12 other countries in global outbreak
- An expert in Australia says origin of this strain of hepatitis might be one form of long-Covid in children, not adenovirus
