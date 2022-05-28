The larvae of black soldier flies can be very useful in the problem of food waste going to landfill. Photo: Handout
Muck not yuck: Fly larvae could be solution to the Philippines’ landfill, food waste woes
- The black soldier fly’s larvae can break down food waste which accounts for a large chunk of the city of Davao’s daily landfill; plus, larvae excrement can be used as a fertiliser
- However, officials are mulling building an expensive waste-to-energy plant, aware that the city’s sole rubbish dump will be full by 2023; there’d be even more pollution if the plant goes ahead, say environmentalists
