The larvae of black soldier flies can be very useful in the problem of food waste going to landfill. Photo: Handout
The larvae of black soldier flies can be very useful in the problem of food waste going to landfill. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Muck not yuck: Fly larvae could be solution to the Philippines’ landfill, food waste woes

  • The black soldier fly’s larvae can break down food waste which accounts for a large chunk of the city of Davao’s daily landfill; plus, larvae excrement can be used as a fertiliser
  • However, officials are mulling building an expensive waste-to-energy plant, aware that the city’s sole rubbish dump will be full by 2023; there’d be even more pollution if the plant goes ahead, say environmentalists

Geela Garcia

Updated: 2:00pm, 28 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The larvae of black soldier flies can be very useful in the problem of food waste going to landfill. Photo: Handout
The larvae of black soldier flies can be very useful in the problem of food waste going to landfill. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE