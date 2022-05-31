Sri Lankan students in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
In broke Sri Lanka, period poverty means deciding between menstrual pads and food
- The cost of living has skyrocketed amid the economic crisis, driving some women to save money by turning to unhygienic practices such as fashioning old clothes into pads
- The inability to afford proper menstrual items also forces girls to stay at home for days each month – a disruption which could stymie their potential, experts say
