Sri Lankan students in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lankan students in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

In broke Sri Lanka, period poverty means deciding between menstrual pads and food

  • The cost of living has skyrocketed amid the economic crisis, driving some women to save money by turning to unhygienic practices such as fashioning old clothes into pads
  • The inability to afford proper menstrual items also forces girls to stay at home for days each month – a disruption which could stymie their potential, experts say

Dimuthu Attanayake
Dimuthu Attanayake

Updated: 6:54pm, 31 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sri Lankan students in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lankan students in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE