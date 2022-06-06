Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned that the city state could experience its next Covid-19 wave in July or August as antibody levels among vaccinated and infected people begin to wane. Photo: Handout/ EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Singapore should prepare for a new Covid-19 wave in July or August, health minister says
- Based on observations in the US and Europe, the potential wave will be driven by BA. 4 and BA. 5 – the two new sub-variants of the virus
- One researcher says future waves will be less damaging since more people are vaccinated, which should reduce the disease’s severity even if people get infected
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned that the city state could experience its next Covid-19 wave in July or August as antibody levels among vaccinated and infected people begin to wane. Photo: Handout/ EPA-EFE