Borobudur Temple is one of five “super priority tourist destinations”. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesia
Will Indonesia’s quality tourism plan push out domestic visitors from Borobudur?

  • A proposal to raise entry fees for domestic visitors to the ancient temple by 1,500 per cent has been met with anger and disbelief
  • The controversy highlights the challenge Indonesia faces in striking the right balance between economic growth, sustainability and accessibility

Aisyah Llewellyn

Updated: 11:30am, 12 Jun, 2022

