Mosquitoes can cause dengue, a viral disease which has spread around the world in recent years and is sometimes fatal. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore ramps up ‘Wolbachia’ mosquito breeding as dengue crisis escalates
- The city state will breed 5 million male Aedes mosquitoes a week instead of 2 million; carrying Wolbachia bacteria, when they mate with female urban mosquitoes the eggs that are laid do not hatch
- There have already been 14,000 dengue fever cases this year in an earlier-than-usual surge, expected to escalate; other countries, including Malaysia and Thailand, are also seeing a spike in infections
