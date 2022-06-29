An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in March. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in March. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Japan eyes restart of nuclear plants offline since 2011 Fukushima disaster as temperatures soar

  • Record high temperatures and a looming power crunch have prompted Japan to speed up reviews of the dozens of nuclear reactors that were shut down after 2011
  • Four reactors have already been granted approval to resume operations. Nuclear power used to account for some 30 per cent of Japan’s energy mix

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:06pm, 29 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in March. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in March. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE